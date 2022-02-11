USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

