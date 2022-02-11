USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE:USNA opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85.
In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
