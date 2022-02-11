Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

