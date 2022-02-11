VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $24.39. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 182,749 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

