Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 122,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,777,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,358,000 after purchasing an additional 711,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 604,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

