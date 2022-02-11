Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $250.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.78 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

