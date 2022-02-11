Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.73% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $678,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,110,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.90 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

