Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Standard Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 54.7% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $188,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $413.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.27 and a 200 day moving average of $416.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

