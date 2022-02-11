Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

