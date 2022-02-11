Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

VBLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

