Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

