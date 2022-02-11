Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxxinity.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Shares of VAXX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.60. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.77.
About Vaxxinity
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
