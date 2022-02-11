Velocys’ (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of VLS opened at GBX 6.07 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. Velocys has a 52-week low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £84.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93.
