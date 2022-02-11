Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,806 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 5.1% of GEM Realty Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 36,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

