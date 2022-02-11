Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

