Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Verano in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered their target price on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verano alerts:

OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. 1,296,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,193. Verano has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.