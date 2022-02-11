Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Up 2.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 1,296,170 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, cut their price target on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Verano alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.