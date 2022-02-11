Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Verint Systems worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 187,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

