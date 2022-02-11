Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,912,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

