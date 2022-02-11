Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $121.59 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

