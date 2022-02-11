Veritable L.P. Sells 3,324 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.