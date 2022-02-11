Veritable L.P. Sells 436 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Toro were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,551,000 after buying an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

