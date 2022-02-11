Veritable L.P. Sells 574 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $374.01 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.