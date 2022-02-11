Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VERI. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 585,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,464. Veritone has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

