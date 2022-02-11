Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 850 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

