Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

