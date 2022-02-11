Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,071,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

