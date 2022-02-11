Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. increased their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $346.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.27. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

