Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $413.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.