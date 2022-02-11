Viacoin Price Reaches $0.11 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $2,760.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00306188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

