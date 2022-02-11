VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $6,066.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103350 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.