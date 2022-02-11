Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 4,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other Victory Capital news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

