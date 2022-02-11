VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 14th

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

CEY stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

