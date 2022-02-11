VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.30% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

