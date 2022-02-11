VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 14,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,925. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

