VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 14,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,925. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
