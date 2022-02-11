VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

