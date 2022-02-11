VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

