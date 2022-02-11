VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

CSA stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.13% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

