Vidulum Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,523.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $10,523.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017157 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 15,647.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.