Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Village Super Market worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 17.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Village Super Market by 127.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 16.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

