Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $36.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.43.

VMEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.