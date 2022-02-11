Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in January

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,997,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,757,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,782,146. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Viper Networks
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viper Networks (VPER)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.