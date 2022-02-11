Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in January

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,997,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,757,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,782,146. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

