Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of VMUK traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216.90 ($2.93). 5,825,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,390. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.23), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,667.95).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

