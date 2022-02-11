Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.16).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of VMUK traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216.90 ($2.93). 5,825,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,390. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.49.
In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.23), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,667.95).
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
Featured Stories
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.