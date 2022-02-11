Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
VSH stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.