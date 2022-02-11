Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

VSH stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.