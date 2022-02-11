Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.16

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

VIST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $620.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 332,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.