VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Issues Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,186. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $306.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.