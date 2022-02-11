Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 760.1% in January

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 760.1% from the January 15th total of 143,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

VVOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,039. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 258,445 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

