Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

VCRA opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,892 shares of company stock worth $1,913,734. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

