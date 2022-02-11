Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 138.44 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £37.44 billion and a PE ratio of -276.88. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.