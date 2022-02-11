Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.76. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 7,584 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $6,829,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

