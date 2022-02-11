Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of NiSource worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $5,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 419.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $82,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $45,048,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

